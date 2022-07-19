Gainsborough: Agricultural chemical explosion investigated
Emergency services have dealt with a suspected chemical explosion in North Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police said the incident, at premises in Kirton Road, Gainsborough, was believed to have involved "agricultural chemicals".
Police and fire crews arrived at the scene at about 13:30 BST on Tuesday.
There were no reports of any injuries, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.
Earlier, residents in neighbouring villages had been advised to keep all windows and doors closed.
Some roads were also closed, although these have since reopened, police said.
Some emergency services remain at the scene "conducting lines of enquiry".
A Humberside Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said it was working with police to establish the cause of the incident.
