Paramedic Robert Woodruff jailed for killing cyclist in drink-drive crash
An off-duty paramedic who drank 10 pints before crashing into and killing a cyclist has been jailed.
Robert Woodruff, 36, consumed the Guinness before borrowing his father's car to drive to a party in June 2021.
His Nissan ploughed into Richard Goodwin, cycling home on the A1033 in East Yorkshire after a barbecue.
Woodruff was jailed at Hull Crown Court for five years and four months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Goodwin, 56, described as a "devoted" father-of-five, died at the scene shortly before 21:00 BST on June 26 2021.
His body was carried 70m (229.6 ft) on the bonnet of the car, the court heard.
Woodruff, employed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service since 2014, had earlier been seen tailgating a car, before narrowing avoiding colliding with an oncoming car while attempting to overtake.
The court heard "for no apparent reason" Woodruff veered across the road and into a "clearly visible" Mr Goodwin between the villages of Ottringham and Patrington.
Witnesses had seen Woodruff, who was twice the drink-drive limit, looking down at his phone on the front passenger seat.
Records showed numerous phone calls had been made using the car's in-built hands-free device.
'Shameful actions'
Woodruff, who suffered a head injury in the crash, avoided looking at the public gallery as two of Mr Goodwin's children read statements, described by Judge Mark Bury as "very moving and eloquent", to the court.
Oliver Goodwin, 19, told how he laid awake at night, haunted by the thoughts of his father's final moments, while eldest son, Sam Goodwin, told how his father had been "the glue" that held the family together.
In a letter to the judge, Woodruff apologised to the Goodwin family and said he hoped his "shameful actions" would serve as an "eye-opener" to anyone else thinking about driving while over the prescribed limit.
Judge Bury said Woodruff had devoted his life to "saving lives, not wrecking them".
He added: "I believe you will carry the guilt of your shameful actions for the rest of your life."
Woodruff was disqualified from driving for seven years and eight months and must pass an extended test before he can drive again.
