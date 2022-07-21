Residents protest over smell from Willerby composting site

Residents claim odours coming from a composting facility are affecting their lives, saying it smells like "vomit".
People living near the Wastewise site in Willerby say they are forced to stay inside with their windows closed.
Despite receiving almost 900 complaints, in July an Environment Agency investigation found the site was not breaching its operating conditions.
Wastewise said composting was "not an odour free activity" and most residents were "not aware" of any smell.
Elaine Houghton, who lives in Cottingham, described the smell as like "rotting vegetation, poultry, fish, meat, vomit".
"It means I don't do any work in the garden," she said.
"I don't walk my dog locally. I have to have all the windows closed."
Last week a number of protesters gathered outside the site on Albion Lane, which produces organic compost from household food and garden waste.
One man said: "When it gets to the back of your throat you feel like throwing up. It's that bad".
The Environment Agency said it carried out its last inspection on 19 July.
"Whilst undertaking odour monitoring, on occasion we do detect a compost odour in the vicinity of the site," the agency said.
"However, we established that this is below the levels likely to cause pollution."
It said enforcement action could only be taken if any "odours constitute an ongoing risk of pollution".
In a statement, Wastewise said it invested "tens of thousands of pounds" in odour management and that "most residents" were either not aware of any odours or said they were "occasional and not a nuisance".
"Although we are aware of a heightened level of complaints from a small group of residents, most of the population is not affected," a spokesperson said.
The firm added that other activities carried out in the area, such as land spreading, "could also be the source of the issue".
