Hull: Water pumps used after spate of Queens Gardens fish deaths
A spate of fish deaths in ponds in Hull city centre has led to water pumps being brought in to help combat the effects of the recent heatwave.
Water features in Queens Gardens were being topped up to help the existing aquatic wildlife remain healthy, Hull City Council said.
The water temperature had risen while oxygen levels had fallen during this week's hot weather.
A council spokesperson said they were doing "everything we can to help".
They added: "Staff at the council have responded rapidly by introducing external pumps to help aerate the water to increase oxygen levels in the water.
"The ponds have been on constant mains water top-up to help compensate for the loss of water due to excessive evaporation."
Staff were monitoring the situation, the spokesperson added.
