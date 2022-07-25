Aldbrough: Objections lodged over Tansterne biomass storage plans
- Published
Plans to build biomass storage on green space near a village in East Yorkshire have prompted hundreds of objections.
GB-Bio wants to build almost 400 storage units on at its site on Hull Road in Tansterne, near Aldbrough.
Objectors have claimed the scheme would see local roads clogged, with lorries passing through nearby villages to the site every 10 minutes.
The firm has set up a public meeting to explain the plans, which it said would create jobs and provide green energy.
A total of 186 large and 211 small storage bays standing 5m tall were included in proposals lodged by the firm in December with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
A refinery building and farming units covering almost 215,278 sq ft (20,000 sq m) were also planned for the site, near the company's existing bio-fuelled combined heat and power plant.
An electrolyser, which would produce low carbon hydrogen and store two tonnes of it, would also be built, together with a battery storage plant, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service..
A total of 218 objections have been lodged against the scheme.
One objector, Neil Watts, told BBC Radio Humberside that lorries would take wood chippings, which had been imported from Canada into Hull, on a 15-mile journey to the site, through Marfleet, Bilton and Sproatley.
Mr Watts added: "For the next three years, they're going to concrete over the equivalent of 45 football pitches to store biomass in the open air.
"When we're struggling to get grain over from Ukraine because of what's happening there, why are we going to cover over this farmland?"
A spokesperson for GB-Bio said: "The local network can accommodate the predicted traffic at either the construction or operational stages.
"There are no associated significant adverse environmental effects," they added.