Humberside PC Henry Green loses job after attacking handcuffed pair
A police officer has been sacked after a tribunal decided he had used excessive force on two handcuffed suspects.
Humberside PC Henry Green was found guilty of gross misconduct earlier in July for "leg sweeping" a woman to the floor then punching a man in the face using handcuffs.
The force's misconduct panel dismissed him without notice on Monday.
He was also banned from working for any other UK force.
A three-day misconduct hearing in Goole had heard how the 28-year-old and a colleague were sent to Hull's Newland Avenue Tesco Express at 11:26 BST on 6 June 2019, to reports of burglary suspects.
PC Green arrested and handcuffed two people before attacking them.
An internal investigation was launched by the force's Professional Standards Department but paused due to a criminal investigation.
PC Green was charged with two counts of common assault. In December 2021, he was found not guilty of both offences.
Det Supt Matt Baldwin, Humberside Police's head of professional standards, said the pair were "fully cooperative" and made no threats or attempts to escape.
Not acceptable
"Despite their compliance and cooperation, Green took hold of the woman and used a leg sweep to take her to the floor, before he turned and punched the man in the face.
"He then threatened the man before making disrespectful and disparaging comments to them both."
Det Supt Baldwin said PC Green had displayed "an excessive use of force that was neither necessary nor justified".
As well as dismissal, the former PC was placed on the College of Policing's Barred list, meaning he will not be able to work for other police forces in the UK.
Det Supt Baldwin added: "We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public in the Humberside area."
