Mobile Medical Cover ambulance service suspended for a second time
- Published
A private ambulance service has been stopped from operating for a second time after concerns over infection controls and the handling of medicines.
Grimsby-based Mobile Medical Cover had its licence suspended following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in May.
It only had its previous suspension lifted in April after a previous CQC visit rated it "inadequate".
The firm provides NHS patient transport and medical cover for public events.
In the May inspection, the CQC found the company "showed poor infection prevention".
"We inspected five ambulances which we saw continued to be visibly dirty with accumulations of dust and dirt on horizontal and vertical surfaces," the report said.
'Pose a risk'
Inspectors also found damage to the inside of the ambulances which would "prevent effective cleaning".
The report added: "Patient equipment within each vehicle continued to be visibly dirty which demonstrated that it was not regularly cleaned after each use."
Inspectors also said patient handling equipment, such as wheelchairs and lifts, had not been serviced and could "pose a risk to the safety of the patients".
Medicines were not stored and handled according to best practice, the CQC said.
"We saw no separation of medicines with different strengths such as paediatric liquid paracetamol. This increased the risk of incorrect medicines being administered", the report found.
"Oxygen on board ambulances were less than one quarter full, this meant there were no assurances that patients who required oxygen on a journey would be able to receive it."
Overall the service was rated as "inadequate".
The CQC raised additional concerns over management understanding their responsibilities, failure to carry out risk assessments and a lack of effective systems to assess and monitor the quality of care for patients.
The service also failed to share outcomes of incident investigations with patients, their families and carers and their own staff.
The BBC has contacted Mobile Medical Cover for a response.
