Dogger Bank: Work starts on 'world's largest' offshore wind farm
Work has started in the North Sea on what is expected to be the world's largest offshore wind farm.
The first of 277 turbine foundations are being installed at Dogger Bank, off the Yorkshire coast, in three phases, SSE Renewables said.
Located between 81 and 124 miles (130-200km) from the coast, the project is due to be completed in 2026.
Once fully operational it is expected to generate 3.6GW of power - enough for six million UK homes.
The 72m (236ft) foundations are being laid on the seabed before the turbines are installed on top of them in 2023.
British-produced steel, processed in Corby and Hartlepool, is being used in the construction of the farm.
Cables will connect the turbines with substations and converters in Lackenby, Teesside, and Cottingham, East Yorkshire.
Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool will benefit from the creation of 120 new jobs during the construction phase, while South Tyneside manufacturer Metec UK won a £2m contract to create parts for the scheme.
Steve Wilson, SSE Renewables' project director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm, said the project was ground-breaking.
"These foundations have been designed for what is arguably the most demanding wave environment to be encountered on an offshore wind farm," he said.
