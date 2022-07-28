East Yorkshire seaside town celebrates 60 years of land trains
An East Yorkshire seaside resort is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its land train service.
The road vehicles run along Bridlington's promenade during the summer transporting tourists from one end of the town to the other.
A tractor pulling two passenger trailers was used to run the first service, with a single ticket costing one shilling (5p)
The service proved so popular that a second land train was added in 1962.
To mark the anniversary a brass band will play at the Limekiln Lane station and all day tickets on the route on 28 July will be 60p.
East Riding of Yorkshire councillor Mike Medini said: "This will be a great occasion for Bridlington, celebrating one of the town's most iconic attractions! It is an amazing achievement that this service has been running for 60 years and is still as popular as ever".
The trains run every 30 mins on two routes from the South Promenade to Sewerby to the north of the town.
The council is asking people to post recent or older pictures of the land train on their Facebook page.
