Hornsea fatal crash investigated by police watchdog
- Published
The independent police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a crash following a police chase.
The car the man was driving collided with a van near Hornsea, in East Yorkshire, at 06:30 BST on Monday. Police believe he was linked to a woman's murder earlier that morning.
Becci Rees-Hughes's body was found at a house in Beverley after officers received reports of concern for safety.
The police watchdog said its inquiry was in its "very early stages".
In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had started an independent investigation into the fatal crash following a mandatory referral from Humberside Police.
"We were notified by the force on Monday that a driver of a Volkswagen Polo had been involved in a collision with a Ford Transit Van just after 06:30 and that police vehicles had been involved in a pursuit prior to the incident.
"An IOPC investigator was sent to attend the police post-incident procedures and an independent investigation was declared at 09:25."
The driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the scene, while the van driver suffered "potentially life-changing injuries" and was being treated in hospital, the IOPC said.
"Our thoughts are with all of those affected," an IOPC spokesperson said.
Humberside Police previously said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Rees-Hughes' death.
Her body was discovered at a property on Samman Road in Beverley early on Monday morning.
Sam Preece, a friend of Ms Rees-Hughes has paid tribute to her, describing her as a loving mother.
He said: "Becci was one of those rare people you meet in life that just made everything more fun.
"She always made sure to really get to know people as much as she could and made you feel so special.
"I know every person she touched in her life will be so sad at this news."
A post-mortem examination was due be carried out to establish the cause of Ms Rees-Hughes' death.
