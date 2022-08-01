Hull: Two arrested after woman injured in hit-and-run
Two people have been arrested after a woman was left with "serious and life-changing injuries" when she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run.
She was hit by a black Audi on Princes Avenue near the Spring Bank West junction, Hull, at 01:40 BST on Sunday.
The car was driven away from the scene and was later found abandoned in Freehold Street, police said.
On Monday, Humberside Police said a man, aged 33, and a woman, aged 28, had been arrested and remained in custody.
