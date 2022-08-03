Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show Hull wind turbine on fire
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a blaze atop a wind turbine in Hull, with thick, black smoke being seen across the city.
Pictures show the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses have described seeing burning debris falling to the ground.
The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on Oak Road in the city, near the Croda chemicals manufacturing site.
Humberside Fire and Rescue said crews were in attendance after it received "multiple calls" about the blaze.
Planning documents show the turbine was approved in 2007 and can generate 2MW of electricity. It helped to power the chemical plant, which is on the banks of the River Hull.
CONTROL - We are receiving multiple calls regarding a fire involving the wind turbine on Oak Road fields between Clough Road and Sutton Fields in Hull. Crews are in attendance.— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) August 3, 2022
Images from the scene show parts of the turbine falling to the ground and burning in the long grass below.
The flames are now out but the blackened turbine continues to smoulder, BBC pictures show.
Sean Casey, who works nearby, said he noticed the fire just after 07:00 BST on Wednesday morning.
"We started evacuating just for safety, and then the flames started," he said.
"It was quite horrendous to watch.
"The flames got quite intense. We were fearful that it might drop. We could see the bits dropping, all the cars have got debris on them."
