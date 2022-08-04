Epworth: Farm vehicle passing problem prompts calls for parking restrictions
Residents in a North Lincolnshire village have called for parking restrictions near a shop after a farm vehicle got stuck between two cars.
The incident was reported to have happened close to the Coop store in Epworth on Tuesday.
Some said it was a recurring problem, with motorists parking either side of the road, rather than using the shop's car park.
North Lincolnshire Council has been asked for a comment.
According to residents, the farm vehicle had been making its way along Mowbray Street when it got stuck between the cars, and had to wait for their owners to return to move forward.
The incident has prompted calls for the council to look at painting double yellow lines on at least one side of the road to prevent further incidents.
Some locals have said it is a long-standing problem, particularly around harvest time.
