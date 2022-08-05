Hull Deliveroo rider attack sparks police hunt for gang
A gang of youths who attacked a fast food delivery driver in Hull city centre is being hunted by police.
The Deliveroo rider was pushed to the ground and assaulted outside the Princes Quay shopping centre on Wednesday evening, officers said.
Humberside Police said one person had been arrested and officers had "identified a number of people who we want to speak to".
The attack was captured on the rider's bodycam.
Insp Caroline Andrews said the assault was being "taken very seriously".
She added: "We continue to work closely with the management of the Princes Quay to reduce, prevent and deter antisocial behaviour in and around the shopping centre.
"Extra patrols are ongoing throughout the summer holidays and the local neighbourhood policing team continue to work with young people in the city centre to find ways to divert them away from antisocial behaviour and criminality."
A Deliveroo spokesperson said: "The safety and security of riders is our absolute priority and we take every step we can to ensure they feel safe when on the road.
"This video is hugely concerning and we will speak to the rider and offer any support and assistance we can."
