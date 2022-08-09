Hull: Queens Gardens sunseekers warned over cooling off in fountain
People are being asked to avoid taking a dip in Hull's ornamental city centre fountain as the hot weather continues.
Groups, including young children, have been spotted cooling off in the revamped Rose Bowl in Queens Gardens, prompting health and safety concerns.
On Monday, younger children were spotted paddling, while a larger group of teenagers was seen jumping in.
Julia Conner, portfolio holder for the environment, said there were better ways to cool off in the city.
Councillor Conner added: "While I can understand people want to cool off during the warm weather, the Rose Bowl fountain is not a public swimming pool.
"It is ornamental and it has recently had considerable investment to bring it back to its former glory.
"Just a short distance away from Queens Gardens, in Queen Victoria Square, you have the splash facilities."
Ms Conner added that many of the city's parks also had water play areas.
The Met Office has issued a four-day amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures set to reach up to 35C (95F) in some areas this week.
England had its driest July this year since 1935, while south east and central southern England had the driest month since records began in 1836.
