Cleethorpes: Lack of loos 'putting people off' visiting resort
- Published
A lack of public toilets in Cleethorpes is "putting people off" from visiting the resort, according to a local campaigner.
Danny Rising started a petition calling for more facilities after an influx of visitors to the east coast resort for the Armed Forces weekend in June.
"I personally saw people urinating on the beach, and worse. It's not acceptable," Mr Rising said.
"But people weren't given any choice," he added.
According to Mr Rising, the number of toilet facilities in the resort had dropped from seven to four over the past 10-15 years.
His petition calling on North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) to provide more facilities has to date gathered more than 3,000 signatures.
"The current facilities simply are not adequate for where we are told NELC want this town to be, and it is holding back visitors from coming more frequently," he said.
Mr Rising said there were also issues with maintenance at some of the facilities, including one block where three out of five sink units had been without running water for weeks.
"That still hasn't been rectified after all this time," he said.
One visitor to the resort told BBC Look North she was having to go home early as there were no suitable disabled facilities available.
North East Lincolnshire Council said the situation was under review.
Councillor Stephen Harness, cabinet member for finance, resources and assets, said: "Like many other resorts, we have had to look at our toilet provision.
"We believe that the year-round provision in place is enough on most days throughout the year, with event organisers often providing more during large scale events.
"However, we acknowledge that there are times when additional facilities would be useful."
Mr Rising's petition had reached the threshold for submission to the council for further consideration and debate, he said.
The availability of toilets would also be considered as part of the Cleethorpes Masterplan, he added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.