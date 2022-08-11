Humberston Fitties: Man dies after getting into difficulty in sea
A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea near Cleethorpes.
Emergency services were called to Humberston Fitties beach at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday where the man was found to be unconscious.
Paramedics and RNLI crew carried out CPR but the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said the man's relatives were supported by specialist officers at the beach.
