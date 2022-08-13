Humber Street Sesh returns to Hull Marina for 2022
A major Hull music and arts festival has returned to the city's marina for the first time in three years.
The Humber Street Sesh, which showcases local musicians and street artists, is set to attract about 15,000 visitors for the weekend event.
The festival was cancelled in 2021 due to "insurmountable obstacles and difficulties", with a smaller version held in Queen's Gardens.
The event, which started in 2012, was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Mark Page, Humber Street Sesh founder, said the attendance would be half the number of previous years due to ongoing roadworks on the A63 reducing the available area.
"We've got a really exciting programme," he said.
"Obviously we can't put as many bands and acts as we have done in the past with previous festivals because of the limitations of space, but we've still come up with a cracking line-up."
The BBC Introducing-backed event is known for championing emerging local artists, with BBC Radio Humberside broadcasting live from the festival.
