Hull hospice: Mum with cancer to marry after generous donations
- Published
A mother with terminal cancer is to marry her "best friend" thanks to donations organised by a Hull hospice.
Marie Hornby has ovarian cancer and has been supported by Dove House Hospice for the last month, effectively putting wedding plans on hold.
The hospice fundraising team have helped to organise her big day so she can marry her "soulmate" Les Salter.
Community groups and businesses have stepped forward to offer their services for free to help the couple.
"This could be the final big event in their life so it's really nice to be able to help out," Beth Meggitt said.
The couple of five years planned to marry on Saturday but Ms Hornby's chemotherapy treatment had meant planning such a big day was tiring.
Treatment also meant the pair could not afford to tie the knot.
After staff at Dove House heard about their struggles to pull everything together in time, they jumped in to help organise the wedding.
"Everything's coming straight towards us, like a whirlwind. I can't believe how fast it's coming," Ms Hornby said, explaining how her big day became difficult to organise during her treatment.
"They mentioned that there were a few things they didn't quite have. A lot of community organisations have come forward as the hospice is a close place to them," Ms Meggitt added.
A wedding marquee company, transport in a wedding car, a DJ and a singer have all been offered to make the day extra special.
Money for a photographer and catering for up to 30 people were also donated by the public.
"My daughter and my grandson are both going to be walking me down the aisle because my dad's not here no longer," Ms Hornby added.
"It's brilliant, fantastic. It's just great how everything has come together. We're both feeling really excited," Mr Salter said.
"She's my best friend, my partner, and I love her to pieces," he added.
