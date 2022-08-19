Grimsby: Man who bit police dog on head jailed
A man who bit a police dog on the head and assaulted an officer has been jailed for eight months.
Matthew Boulter, 34, attacked the animal while being arrested on assault and criminal damage charges in Grimsby on 14 August.
Humberside Police said he had also grabbed police dog Xander's collar and twisted it during the incident.
Boulter, of Queen Street, Grimsby, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to six offences.
The force said PD Xander made a full recovery and was back at work the next day.
Grimsby Magistrates' Court heard officers had gone to find Boulter in connection with an earlier incident in Bethlehem Street.
During the arrest he punched and kicked some fencing towards an officer, causing them minor injuries, before biting the dog.
Det Sgt Thomas Crosfill said: "Assaulting emergency service workers is not acceptable, and our police dogs provide vital assistance to us. They are part of the police family."
Boulter pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency services worker, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault, criminal damage and two counts of battery.
