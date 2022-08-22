Hull flyover to close for strengthening work
A flyover in Hull will be closed for up to five weeks while work to strengthen the structure is carried out.
Hull City Council said work on the Marfleet Lane flyover would ensure it could continue to carry the weight of traffic needing to use it.
The work includes major alterations to the structure and a full reconstruction of the carriageway, the authority said.
Work is due to begin today and signed diversion routes are in place, a spokesperson added.
Andy Burton, the council's assistant director for street scene, said: "We want to make sure Hull's roads are safe for everyone who uses them, which is why we are carrying out these repairs to Marfleet Lane flyover.
"Unfortunately, this will involve a diversion, as this is the only way to carry out this type of work.
"To minimise disruption, we have brought forward the works as much as possible to partially coincide with school holidays and co-ordinated with those being undertaken by National Highways on the A63.
"As ever, we ask for your cooperation and thank you for your patience," he added.
