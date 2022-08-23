Goole Museum appeals for town football memorabilia
Goole Museum is on the hunt for 1960s and 1970s football memorabilia as part of an upcoming exhibition remembering the town's former club and pub sides.
The 'Boys Will Be Boys' exhibition, opening in October, will tell the story of the East Yorkshire town's teams.
Organisers are appealing for people to loan items including football shirts or photos of the clubs from the era.
Curator Dr Alex Ombler said it would reflect a period of the town's history "with a great sense of nostalgia".
"This exhibition will explore the well-known teams and colourful characters that graced the town's football pitches on a Saturday and Sunday," he said.
"This was a time when knees were muddy, tackles were tough, shorts were short and hair was long!"
The museum asked for former players to loan other keepsakes including their boots or old footballs, with people asked to drop items off at the museum on Carlisle Street during opening hours.
