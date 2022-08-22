Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer.
The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday.
Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the direction of Howden towards Holme-on-Spalding-Moor.
The force, which appealed for witnesses, said the biker was pronounced dead at the scene.
No-one else was injured in the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.