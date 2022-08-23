Man who drove car into Hull's King George Dock jailed
A man who drove a car into a dock has been jailed for 16 weeks.
Corey Hughes drove the vehicle into King George Dock in Hull in the early hours of Sunday morning, said Humberside Police.
He escaped from the submerged car and was charged with burglary and driving without a licence and insurance.
The 23-year-old, of Queens Road, pleaded guilty to all three offences and was sentenced on Monday at Hull Magistrates' Court.
Humberside Fire Service said firefighters were called to the dock at about 01:00 BST where a man had escaped from a car in the water and was taken to hospital.
