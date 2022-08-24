Driffield: Barber's booze sale plan to raise revenues
A barber shop in Driffield is hoping to sell alcohol to customers to try and boost takings, during what its owner said is a "cost of living nightmare".
Ben Scott from Legends & Rebels in the Market Place said rising costs were "drastically affecting" the business".
The shop has seen bills rise from £40 to £180, forcing it to look for ways to cushion the hikes.
It has lodged an application with East Riding Council to sell alcohol during its daytime opening hours.
Mr Scott said the shop increased prices in July to cope with rising costs but was looking at other ways of raising revenue.
"You're always looking for ways to claw as much money as possible from your business.
"We're trying to find ways to sit above the competition by offering a service people can't get at our rivals, " he said.
Mr Scott told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the cost of living increases were affecting his staff - with two considering leaving.
"Fuel costs for them have increased and public transport's getting too expensive, so people don't want to come all the way from somewhere like Hull to work in Driffield anymore", he said.
The application is subject to approval by East Riding Council and it is open for comments until 15 September.
