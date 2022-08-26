Scunthorpe rape: Two possible witnesses sought by police
Two people who were near the scene of a rape in Scunthorpe are being sought by police as potential witnesses.
The woman was attacked by a man in woodland near Phoenix Parkway at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.
Humberside Police said another man was seen riding a stand-up scooter travelling away from Foxhills Industrial Estate at 03:35 BST.
Ten minutes later, a different man was seen walking into the industrial estate, along Park Farm Road.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Dickinson said: "I would like to reiterate that we consider these men to be potential witnesses and would ask them to come forward to help us with our investigation into this dreadful incident.
"If either of these men are you, we would ask you to contact us to discuss what you may have seen - even if you think it's probably irrelevant."
She added that anyone with information, or who had witnessed suspicious behaviour in recent days, should contact the force.
