Bird flu confirmed at East Yorkshire commercial poultry farm
- Published
A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at an East Yorkshire poultry farm.
The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain was identified by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) experts on Sunday night following testing.
A 3km (1.7 mile) protection zone has been placed around the commercial poultry site near Bridlington.
Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease and all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.
There is also a 10km (6.2 mile) surveillance zone around the area.
Defra urged people not to approach dead or ill birds and called on them to report any suspected case of avian influenza.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.