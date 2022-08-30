Operation Marksman: Humberside Police to resume child sex abuse probe
- Published
An investigation into child sex abuse in Hull is to be restarted, with a fresh team taking over, Humberside Police has said.
It follows an "evidential review" of Operation Marksman by The Hydrant Programme, the national lead for child sex abuse investigations.
Despite 34 arrests being made in the course of the Marksman inquiry, no-one has yet been charged.
The new team will focus on "a number of lines of inquiry", the force said.
Operation Marksman was launched in Spring 2019 to investigate claims made by two teenage girls and was reportedly wound down two years later.
Assistant Chief Constable David Marshall said: "We have continuously reviewed the investigation, and in 2021 chief officers commissioned a review of the investigation so far by Hydrant, who are national experts in this complex area of investigation.
"Based on Hydrant's evidential review of Op Marksman, Humberside Police have taken the decision to establish a new investigative team and recommence the investigation.
"Humberside Police understand the significant public interest in any allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation within our communities."
Mr Marshall said victims would be supported and updates provided in due course.
