Cost of living: More employed people needing debt advice
An advice charity has created before and after-work appointments to help employed people facing money problems due to the cost of living crisis.
Hull and East Riding Citizens Advice said "a new client group" was emerging - those with modest or high salaries who were struggling to pay their bills.
Manager Ray Davies said rising energy costs were tipping the previously financially "comfortable" into hardship.
He added: "It is very worrying."
With energy bills for a typical household expected to hit £3,549 a year on 1 October, when a new price cap is introduced, Mr Davies said the new demographic requiring support meant his team needed to become "more flexible".
The branch recognised appointments during standard working hours may not be suitable for this group, Mr Davies said.
Based at The Wilson Centre, Hull and East Riding Citizens Advice help about 15,000 clients a year.
While face-to-face appointment times are restricted by the council-owned building's opening times, Mr Davies said advisors were able to offer telephone appointments outside of these hours.
Mr Davies, who leads the branch's specialist debt team, warned of severe consequences for people missing bill payments.
"Miss just one payment and you will potentially damage your credit file for six years," he said.
"That will have an impact when you're wanting to renew your tenancy, car loans etc."
Owners of small businesses are part of the new client group, said Mr Davies.
He added: "Missed payments will have a very serious effect on their businesses."
