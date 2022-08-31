North East Lincolnshire: Fines to be issued for school dangerous parking
- Published
Parents parking dangerously outside schools in North East Lincolnshire could be fined £70 in a push to improve pupil safety.
Cameras will monitor roads during during pick-up and drop-off times, with CCTV already active outside Signhills Academy in Cleethorpes.
Fines will be issued when vehicles stop for any length of time on zig-zagged 'keep clear' markings near entrances.
Councillors said the estrictions were in place "for the safety of children".
North East Lincolnshire Council said schools with parking issues were examined by the local authority in early 2022.
Old Clee Primary Academy, in Grimsby, will soon follow Signhills in having cameras, with different measures being used at other schools to improve safety.
Elsewhere, after the October half-term break, traffic wardens will patrol outside:
- Pilgrim Academy, Immingham
- Ormiston South Parade Academy, Grimsby
- Reynolds Academy, Cleethorpes
- Macaulay Primary Academy, Grimsby
Councillor Ron Shepherd, the council's portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said pleas for responsible driving were still being ignored by some.
"It is clear the message is not getting across fully and I would join everyone in saying that I certainly do not wish to hear of a serious accident because people are not heeding those warnings," he said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, he added: "Where there's evidence of parents dropping pupils off within a zig-zagged area outside the school they will face a fixed penalty."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.