Grimsby artists' plan to resurrect vandalised 'Grim' statue
- Published
A group of artists plan to recast a statue depicting Grimsby's fabled founder.
According to legend, Prince Havelock, the son of a Danish King, was rescued off the Lincolnshire coast by a Danish settler and fisherman named Grim.
The fibreglass statue depicting the feat stood in front of Grimsby Institute for more than 30 years.
It was put into storage in 2006 when vandals snapped off Grim's arm, foot and penis and Prince Havelock's head.
Now artists at Turntable Gallery in the town want to return the artwork to its former glory.
Darren Neave, part of the team considering the restoration, said: "This statue is an emblem of local civic pride and people want it restored."
The group is "open to ideas", said Mr Neave.
One suggestion would involve the fibreglass being patched up, with a life model used to recast the effigy in bronze.
Mr Neave said: "The statue is in a sorry state. Once repaired, it really needs to be stored indoors.
"We'd like the new statue put on display, at a location yet to be decided, for the people of Grimsby to enjoy."
'Cheeky suggestions'
Mr Neave said Grim's gender could be "completely reinvented" in a new version.
"Grim doesn't have to be male. It could be female. Or even non binary. That's for the people of Grimsby to decide," he said.
The original statue, sculpted by Douglas Wain-Hobson, was unveiled on 19 May 1973 and was funded with donations raised by art students at the former Grimsby College.
According to research conducted by Mr Neave and his fellow artists, it was "gifted to the people of Grimsby".
Since they revealed their future hopes for the statue, the artists have received many "cheeky suggestions".
"It's great that it's opened a conversation about art," said Mr Neave.
"Remember, artists are there to provoke."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.