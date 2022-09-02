Tommy Coyle: Ex-Hull boxing star hands out free school uniforms
The number of school uniforms handed out to struggling families by a former boxing champion's foundation has doubled in 2022, its founder has said.
Around 2,000 uniforms were given out at an event in Hull on Friday by the Tommy Coyle Foundation.
The ex-Commonwealth lightweight title holder, who has run the initiative for the last few years, said: "People are in need this year."
People had been queuing since the early morning to get the uniforms, he added.
Mr Coyle set up his sporting foundation when he retired from boxing in 2019.
He said he felt under obligation to run the school uniform event again this year.
"All you hear on the news at the moment is how the cost of living is rising.
"So many people have emailed us asking what date we're doing them and I just couldn't not do it."
One single mother who picked up uniforms for her two young children at the event in Hull said rising costs had left her in a "panic".
"I'm struggling as it is for what's going on at the moment," she said.
"But we'll try, we'll get there thanks to stuff like this."
The uniforms handed out by Mr Coyle's foundation were provided with help from local businesses in Hull.
The foundation offers sporting opportunities for underprivileged children, including a mobile boxing gym housed in a double decker bus.
Mr Coyle runs the organisation alongside his brothers, including Hull City footballer Lewie Coyle.
