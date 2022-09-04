Hull: Hessle Road murder victim named as Jason Whincup
- Published
A man who died after being found with stab wounds on a shopping street has been named by police.
Jason Whincup, 47, was discovered on Hessle Road, Hull, at about 08:40 BST on Wednesday and died in hospital on Friday.
Humberside Police has confirmed a murder investigation is under way, as officers support Mr Whincup's family.
The force said three people arrested in connection with the investigation are helping officers with their inquiries.
Det Supt Craig Nicholson, leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with Jason's family at this very difficult time, and I can assure them that we will do everything in our power to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.
"There remains an increased police presence around Hessle Road and in Pickering Park too as we continue to explore all lines of inquiries in connection with Jason's death."
Mr Nicholson urged anyone with information to contact police.
"I am appealing directly to those in the Hessle Road and Gipsyville community to come forward with anything that would help with our investigation," he said.
Mr Nicholson moved to reassure the public, stating he did not believe anyone else was at risk.
