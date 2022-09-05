Masham: Therapy sheep help woman's cancer recovery
- Published
A woman from North Yorkshire says her two "therapy" sheep have helped her recovery from cancer.
Hannah Russell, 25, from Masham, was diagnosed with stage three sarcoma cancer in 2019 and she later discovered she had skin cancer, too.
In 2021, she bought two Valais Blacknose sheep named Izzy and Ida to help her cope with her treatment.
Ms Russell, whose cancer is now in remission, said without the animals she "probably wouldn't have got through".
She described the Valais Blacknose sheep as being like "big dogs".
"I was walking round the field and they were always there," she said.
"They were following me and I was spending so much time with me and it was so rewarding. It meant so much."
Ms Russell added: "I think it was giving me a focus when I needed it the most. I understand how animals are great for therapy.
"I was very tired from having radiotherapy. Spending time with Izzy and Ida, they were new lambs and needed that attention and sort of connection."
The sheep joined other animals, including pygmy goats, Ryedale sheep and a miniature pony with dwarfism called Little Alf, who is the star of a number of books written by Ms Russell.
"Every day now when I see them, they just make every day better," she said.
Soon Izzy and Ida will be joined in the Yorkshire Dales by two more Valais lambs called Jam and Jelly and Ms Russell said she hoped to breed the animals.
She said she now planned to open an animal therapy centre to the public.
