Life of East Yorkshire Victorian wildlife campaigner celebrated
Fans of natural history in East Yorkshire are to be given the chance to learn about the "remarkable life" of a Victorian wildlife campaigner.
The Reverend Francis Orpen Morris was vicar of Nafferton and Nunburnholme and lived from 1810-1893.
But he also wrote natural history books which were printed by Benjamin Fawcett of Driffield.
Organisers of an exhibition in Beverley said it would highlight the work of a man who wrote "beautiful" books.
They said Birds, Books and Belfries, at the Treasure House, would also show recent film footage of the bird colonies at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, which were habitats Morris campaigned to protect.
The exhibition and tours would take place on 7 September at 14:00 BST and 9 September at 10:30 BST, officials said.
