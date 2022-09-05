In pictures: Hull Freedom Festival attracts thousands

Cie L'Homme Debout's giant child puppet was among the hundreds of events and activities that took place over the 10-day event

Thousands attended a major arts festival celebrating Hull's links with anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce.

The Freedom Festival, which started on 26 August and ended on Sunday, featured street theatre, art and music at various indoor and outdoor locations across the city.

It was the first time the festival had been extended to 10 days and artistic director Mikey Martins said the "extended model" would continue for "the next few years".

More than 350 individual artists, musicians and creatives performed across the festival
Originally a two-day event, the festival was extended to five days in 2019

He also said this year's festival had seen a diverse audience attending a "different range of experiences".

"We've seen a lot more representation from more diverse communities in the city, which I think is testament to all the work cultural organisations do across this city," he said.

"It's good to see that bearing fruit now: more people with disabilities, people from different backgrounds, so really nice to see that shift in the audience.

"I think it's important that we present different kinds of events."

Three women explore balance, movement and weight through dance, theatre and acrobatics
Crowds face huge beasts on Humber Street
Audience participation featured heavily in the festival

He said feedback from audiences had been "really great" and more people engaged with the festival's events and activities in "slightly different ways".

Future arts programming would continue to challenge audiences' perspectives and raise awareness of current local, national and global social and environmental issues, he said.

"This is not a moment to be distracting and just entertaining. This is a moment to use public space, to use artists to help change narratives, to create a sense of community... and help people."

Organisers say they have seen a more diverse audience this year
An installation of hammocks, in which audiences can relax while listening to meditative monologues
European musicians including this drumming band, Drom from Belgium, performed alongside a roster of local, national and international artists

Coronavirus restrictions saw the 2020 event cancelled and replaced with an online event in 2021.

Mr Martins said the processional staging of Cie L'Homme Debout's giant child puppet saw a return to large-scale audiences.

"It was great to see thousands of people back out together for that kind of event.

"I hope that within the festival we helped to encourage creativity."

Performer Sam Goldburn spent the lockdown honing his acrobatic skills including unicycling across a tightrope in front of Hull Minster
French outfit Cie Dyptik included street dance, theatre and audience participation in their performance in Zebedee's Yard, near Prince's Quay shopping centre
The festival was first established in 2007 to mark the 200th anniversary of Wilberforce's Slave Trade Act 1807 which prohibited the slave trade in the British Empire

