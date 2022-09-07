Grimsby: Van stuck under Wintringham Road road bridge
- Published
Residents near a low bridge in Grimsby are calling for tighter restrictions after a spate of incidents involving vehicles crashing into the structure.
Police said a rental van got stuck under the bridge on Wintringham Road shortly after 09:00 BST on Wednesday.
People living nearby said it was the fourth incident in recent weeks and called for better warning measures or an outright ban on vans using the road.
The council said it would "continue to monitor this situation".
Following the latest incident, Humberside Police said: "Thankfully, the driver sustained no injuries and the vehicle has been removed."
Jimmy Cartwright, who lives nearby, posted an image of the trapped Luton van on Facebook and said: "So it happened again... can we not get a boom before the bridge to stop this just a swinging boom a few yards before would fix the issue."
Another resident, who did not want to be named, said four vehicles had got stuck under the bridge in recent weeks.
"It's shocking," she said.
"There's a sign, a very clear sign.
"The only way to stop this problem is to stop vans from coming down this street."
North East Lincolnshire Council introduced additional signage on the road in 2020 "to improve driver awareness on the height restrictions of the bridge".
Parking restrictions on a stretch of road leading up to the bridge were also out in place so motorists could see the height restriction, it added.
Raising the height of the bridge was not an option due to the "significant impact" this would have on the A16 Peaks Parkway above it.
"If there are more incidents of drivers colliding with the bridge in the future, further restrictions can be explored," a council spokesman said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.