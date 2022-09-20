East Yorkshire wardens to wear cameras to catch dog fouling culprits
Dog wardens in East Yorkshire are to be given body-worn cameras to help catch owners who fail to clean up after their pets.
East Riding Council said its wardens would use the cameras to capture evidence of dog fouling.
It is hoped the devices, similar to those worn by police officers, would also deter abuse aimed at wardens.
Councillor David Elvidge said: "Dog fouling is one of the biggest complaints received by the council."
The portfolio holder for community empowerment said it was "disgusting" when owners failed to clean up.
Mr Elvidge made clear "the vast majority" of dog owners were responsible, but added: "These body cameras will help our dog wardens collect the evidence to hold the minority to account."
Dog wardens are responsible for enforcing Public Space Protection Orders.
It is an offence for a person in control of a dog not to clean up immediately after it has fouled on public land.
The council said if an officer witnessed an offence they could give the owner a £75 fixed penalty notice.
Failure to pay could result in a court appearance and a fine of up to £1,000, it said.
