Queen Elizabeth II: East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire pays tribute
- Published
Civic, religious and political leaders in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.
Flags at council buildings in both counties were set to half-mast after Thursday's announcement.
Lincoln Cathedral's dean, the Very Reverend Christine Wilson, said the Queen had been a "shining example".
Boston & Skegness MP Matt Warman said the death of the monarch after 70 years on the throne was the "end of an era".
In a tweet, Mr Warman said: "As we mourn the end of an era, the Queen's humility and sense of duty should be a model for us all. My very best wishes to all her family and to our new King."
Police and Crime Commissioner for Humberside Jonathan Evison said the Queen "exemplified public service, she was an inspiration to our country for generations across the Commonwealth and the world".
"As a young man I was proud to play a part at the official opening ceremony of the Humber Bridge by the Queen in 1981," he said.
"I recall the overwhelming show of affection and respect for her on that day, a feeling she encountered wherever she went in her many decades of service.
"She will remain in our hearts forever," he added.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the Queen was "a beacon of hope, stability and unity" who reigned with "unwavering grace and poise".
In a joint statement, chairman John Whittle, leader Jonathan Owen and chief executive Caroline Lacey recalled the monarch's visit to the county in 2009.
The Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, opened the Queen's Centre for Oncology and Haematology at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham.
They said their "most memorable visit" was in 2002 during her Golden Jubilee tour, which included Beverley where she attended a service at town's minster and walked around Saturday Market.
Patricia Bradwell OBE, deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said she remembered the Queen's visits to Lincolnshire "with great fondness".
"We were fortunate to host her several times, which enabled her to meet local people and see what our county offers.
"Lincolnshire was also a special place for her because of her regular visits to RAF Cranwell where her grandson, Prince William, trained to be an RAF pilot.
"And, because of her love of horses, she also attended Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford.
"For me, she was such an inspirational lady and a wonderful leader, full of grace and dignity. She will be greatly missed."
'Shining example'
Lincoln Cathedral opened its doors at 08:00 BST on Friday morning and provided a book of condolence for visitors.
Dean Wilson said during her reign the Queen had brought "great wisdom and stability and provided a shining example"
She added: "Since the day of her coronation in 1953, her life has been one of loyal and unstinting service to our nation and the Commonwealth."
Books of condolence have also been opened at locations including, Tower Garden Pavilions, in Skegness, St Botolph's in Boston and the University of Lincoln.
Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull and Admiral of the Humber Christine Randall said the authority was "honoured to welcome her to the city, most recently during our year as UK City of Culture".
During her visit to Hull in 2017, hundreds turned out to greet the Queen as she arrived into the station.
South Kesteven District Council chairman Helen Crawford said Her Majesty had made a number of trips to the area including Stamford and Burghley in 1961 and again 51 years later for her Diamond Jubilee.
"As a district we have all greatly valued her leadership, longevity and dutiful dignity and I like to think she had special memories of South Kesteven," she said.
