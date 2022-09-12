King Charles III: Grimsby vicar among first to swear allegiance
The new vicar of Grimsby has told of his pride at being one of the first to swear allegiance to King Charles III.
Father Chris Hewitt said he only found out about the Queen's death five minutes before the ceremony at Grimsby Minster on Thursday.
Orders of service had already been printed for him to swear allegiance to Her Majesty.
Fr Hewitt said: "It's wonderful to think that I was one of the first to swear allegiance to our new king."
He revealed the Church was unsure what to do when news first broke of the Queen's death.
"I swore to His Majesty the King," said Fr Hewitt. "We didn't even know what he [King Charles III] was going to be called at that time. It was quite a profound moment for me."
The congregation was told the Queen had died moments before the ceremony, Fr Hewitt said.
He said he offered his prayers to the new monarch and the wider Royal Family.
"We keep them in prayers," he said. "And, of course, we remember the wonderful lady who has now left us, Her Majesty the Queen, and the 70 years that she gave as service to this country, which was absolutely wonderful."
Fr Hewitt said he understood the sense of shock and grief being felt by many.
He said: "Nobody can remember anything else."
He described the Queen as a person "above politics" who "united" the nation.
