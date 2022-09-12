Queen Elizabeth II: Signing book of condolence 'very emotional'
People paying their respects to the Queen in Beverley said they were "very emotional" signing a book of condolence at the town's Minster.
Books of condolence have opened across the country following Her Majesty's death at the age of 96 on Thursday.
Beverley Minster's Reverend Wendy Whale said more than 2,000 people visited over the weekend to sign the book.
One couple described the monarch as a "candle light" who "shone and guided us" during her 70 years of service.
Retired nurse Lynn Betts, 70, from Leven, East Yorkshire, went to pay her respects at the Minster on Monday, along with her husband Leon Betts, a 78-year-old retired health and safety consultant.
"It's very emotional but a great honour to come and do it," said Mrs Betts.
"I think it's a really good place to come and be together at this sad time. But a time when we should all be really grateful because she was like the candles. Her light shone through her entire reign and guided us in those 70 years. So it's a great privilege to come today."
Mr Betts said: "It's very sad time but we were very lucky to have her for the length of time that we [did].
"She was amazing. I mean 'thank you ma'am' is all I can say really."
The couple recalled "happy memories" of the Queen's trips to Beverley during her Golden Jubilee tour in 2002, when she visited Bishop Burton College and the town's racecourse, and later, her final visit to Hull in 2017.
"We were at the racecourse with some children and the Queen walked past and the Duke of Edinburgh was actually behind because he'd been looking at the horses," said Mrs Betts.
"She turned to see where he was and as he passed us, he said 'I'm in trouble again'. Obviously he was wanting to see the horses and she was looking for where he was."
Mark Bolton, a 61-year-old healthcare worker from Bolton, in Lancashire, is visiting East Yorkshire with his wife, Leah. He said they wanted to pay their respects at Beverley Minster "and say thank you to a fantastic lady".
"Personally, myself, it was as emotional as losing a member of my own family," he said.
"I think it was just she's been there so long. It's kind of like she's been a member of the family really".
He said his wife "burst into tears" when she read his message to the queen.
"I wrote 'God blessing on you. Rest in peace your Majesty. Enjoy your time now with your beloved Philip. Rest in peace, the Bolton family.'
"It was just something very simple but poignant."
Sharon Amy Andrews, from Hull, and a member of the congregation, said she "felt really overwhelmed".
"It's just really sad to think she's gone and we won't see her again," she said.
"I'd love to to say goodbye properly."
Emily Jennison, a 39-year-old physiotherapist from Cottingham, said she was "really upset" as she had also recently lost a loved one, for whom she also lit a candle, in addition to paying respects to the Queen.
"I'm not a royalist but she's just been a great person.
"She's an impact in our hearts and our life and I just can't believe she's gone, really."
Mr Bolton said it was "going to be a big challenge" for the Queen's son to "continue his mum's fantastic work".
But he hoped King Charles III would unite "all the different cultures", saying he believes the new king will "embrace a multicultural society" while staying true to his passion for nature and the environment.
"I think he will do a good job and I think we have to get behind him and give him our support," added Mrs Betts.
