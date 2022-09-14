Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Operations and appointments scheduled for the day of the Queen's funeral have been postponed, a hospital trust said.
The cancellations will affect hospitals run by Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Foundation NHS Trust (NLAG).
The trust said there may be exceptional circumstances, such as chemotherapy, and that any affected patients would be contacted directly.
A bank holiday across the UK was approved by King Charles III for the day of his mother's funeral.
The Queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.
An NLAG spokesperson said it would be treating the day "as we do other bank holidays", which meant "all planned surgeries, outpatient, diagnostic and phlebotomy appointments" at hospital and in community services would be postponed.
It added: "We will be contacting affected patients directly and will look to re-arrange your appointments as quickly as possible."
The trust said its A&E departments would remain open as normal.
Elsewhere, the "majority" of appointments at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) sites will go ahead.
The trust said: "Anyone with planned outpatient appointment, diagnostic test, operation or procedure booked in ULHT hospitals for that day should attend as usual."
It said appointments for Monday may be re-booked to prioritise urgent cases.
