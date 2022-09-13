Humber Bridge to close completely overnight on Saturday
The Humber Bridge is set to close completely for only the fifth time in its 41-year history.
The bridge authority said the closure was needed to allow for "vital maintenance work" to take place.
It will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians between 21:00 BST on Saturday and 09:00 BST on Sunday, the authority said.
People have been urged to find alternative routes and re-schedule all non-essential journeys.
The work on the 1.4 mile-long (2.2km) suspension bridge near Hessle, which was opened by the Queen in July 1981, involves changing two bearings connecting the bridge deck to the towers.
It follows a similar operation last year to replace the bearings at the other end of the bridge.
Chief operating officer Andrew Arundel said: "Changing the bearings is a routine maintenance operation, but it is a significant undertaking that requires the road deck to be jacked up so the new bearings can be fitted into place.
"Therefore, it is not possible to have traffic using the bridge while the work is being carried out.
"The bridge will close late on a Saturday evening and is forecast to open again by 9am the next morning, ensuring the minimum possible disruption for bridge users.
"We also have a contingency plan in place for any emergency vehicles that need to use the bridge during the hours that it is closed."
Earlier this year, the Humber Bridge was completely closed after gusts "in excess of 80mph" were recorded during Storm Eunice.
