Jason Whincup murder: Two arrested over Hull stabbing
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Hull.
Jason Whincup, 47, died from his injuries after being found on Hessle Road on 31 August.
Humberside Police said a woman, 22, was also arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police thanked the public for providing "really helpful information", and appealed for anyone who can help further to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliot said: "Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence as detectives conduct house to house enquiries in the vicinity of Ings Road, Hull, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding Jason's death."
