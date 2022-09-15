Hull Trinity House Academy: School admits girls for first time in 235 years
A school founded more than 230 years ago to train boys for a life at sea has admitted girls for the first time.
Hull Trinity House Academy, which opened in 1787, has welcomed more than 40 female students this year.
A petition against the change in admittance and a move to a new site attracted more than 250 signatures.
Executive principal Zoe Bidmead said it was a "huge step" in the school's history adding she was "excited" to welcome the new students.
Ms Bidmead said the change, which will mean female students in every year by 2027, reflected the increasing number of marine-related careers for women.
"When you look at the industry around maritime there are lots of opportunities for those who identify as female within that industry," she said.
"So we have a responsibility to make sure we are creating those jobs or that we are creating those employees for those jobs."
Mollie, one of the new female pupils, said: "It feels good to finally like mix and now that girls can have the same opportunity that boys have been having for a long time."
Her view was echoed by fellow Year Seven student Kaleb who said he welcomed the arrival of female students.
"I think it means that everyone has got an opportunity to become what they want to be," he said.
The city centre secondary school has about 600 students and plans to move to a new site on Beverley Road.
Pupils wear a uniform based on naval dress.
As well as teaching the National Curriculum, the academy offers Maritime Studies for those wanting to pursue careers at sea.
