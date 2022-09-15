Scunthorpe rapist caught after DNA linked him to first crime
A rapist who dodged justice after attacking a woman was snared by his DNA following a second assault.
Marian Feraru, 25, raped a woman in Scunthorpe in October 2021 but his genetic code was not on the police database, Grimsby Crown Court heard.
In March 2022 he attacked a second woman in the town and was later caught by police and linked to the initial crime.
He was found guilty of two counts of rape on Wednesday.
Feraru, of Sheffield Street West in Scunthorpe, raped his first victim on 31 October 2021 after he approached her on Teal Street and she declined his advances.
He was not identified at the time as he had no previous record with the police.
Five months later, on 27 March, Feraru approached a woman in Memorial Gardens who refused his advances.
He put a cord around her neck and attacked her. The assault ended when another woman confronted him and he fled.
Feraru was identified by Humberside Police and DNA from the two attacks was found to be a match.
'Perverse needs'
Following a week-long trial, he was found guilty of two counts of rape, theft, false imprisonment and committing an offence with the intent of committing a sexual offence.
He was found not guilty of one count of attempted rape.
Det Insp Sam Chester said Feraru was a "sexual predator who put these women through untold distress and suffering for his own perverse needs".
Feraru is due to be sentenced on 17 October.
