Withernsea: Brothers jailed after man killed in pub brawl
- Published
Two brothers have been jailed after a man was killed and another injured in a "violent attack fuelled by alcohol" in an East Yorkshire coastal pub.
Humberside Police said Dean Kilkenny and Darren Moverley were involved in a brawl at the Pier Hotel on Seaside Road, Withernsea, on 11 March.
Darron Bower, 43, died at the scene.
At Hull Crown Court, Kilkenny, 47, was jailed for 13 years after admitting manslaughter. Moverley, 44, was jailed for 20 months after admitting GBH.
Kilkenny, of Hubert Street, Withernsea, was given an additional four years on licence.
Moverley, also of Hubert Street, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man, Lewis Applegarth, and affray.
Humberside Police said violent crimes like this incident are "rare in our area" and thanked Mr Bower's family for their "patience and courage".
Det Con Fay Woodhouse said: "This was a violent attack fuelled by alcohol that occurred in a public place and resulted in a man losing his life.
"I hope this tragic incident causes people to reflect on the devastating impact that such actions can have."
In a statement, Mr Bower's partner said: "The men responsible for this left myself and Darron's two youngest children living in a nightmare, with the biggest hole in our family's heart.
"I have to explain nearly every day to my two little girls why their daddy isn't coming home."
