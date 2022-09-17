Hull: Freedom honour for former England football captain Carol Thomas
Former England women's football captain Carol Thomas - the first woman to be awarded 50 caps - is to be honoured in her home city of Hull.
Hull City Council confirmed she was to be awarded the Freedom of the City at a meeting on Thursday, Ms Thomas said.
"I'm truly overwhelmed and humbled by this award," she said.
Ms Thomas, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours, said she was "absolutely blown away" by the news.
"It's a great honour - not only for myself - but for my family as well, " she said.
Ms Thomas, who was also inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Museum in Manchester in 2021, described the award as "the icing on the cake".
"For me, coming from Hull, this tops the lot," she said.
She said she had always been proud to represent Hull and the East Riding while playing for the national team.
"I'm a Hull lass, born and bred, and I've always been proud of my city, and have tried to promote it wherever and whenever I can," she added.
Ms Thomas, who was the first woman to captain the Lionesses in a European final, said a formal ceremony was due to be held later this year.
