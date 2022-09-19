Queen Elizabeth II: Funeral shown in Hull's Queen Victoria Square
- Published
Hundreds of people gathered in Hull city centre to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
More than 400 people congregated at tables in Queen Victoria Square to take in history playing out before their eyes on the city hall screen.
Military veterans, families and students were among those paying their respects to the longest serving monarch in British history.
Ryan Burton, 33, from Hessle, said it was "time for reflection".
Mr Burton, who attended with his partner Tara and baby son Franklin, said: "It didn't really really sink until you get here and you see the marching band, you see the coffin, and then things start to really sink in of what's going on.
"It's a really sombre feeling and very quiet. People are just reflecting, taking things in.
"It's a sad moment, but it's a historic moment.
"It's a time for reflection".
Sam Chan, a student from Hong Kong who had been studying in Hull for a year, said he was compelled to watch in the square because he wanted to "remember this moment".
"She's been good to us and [her service] has spanned 70 years."
The 17-year-old laid flowers at the foot of Queen Victoria's statue, which had become the focal point for floral tributes left by well-wishers.
"I felt thankful. I just wanted to thank the Queen for serving us for so many years.
"My mum loves the Queen and she thinks it's a once-in-a-life moment to come here to watch this because it's never going to happen again."
Veteran Janet Mitchell, from Hull, was dressed in her military uniform as she began to cry, paying tribute to her "boss".
The 61-year-old, who was a member of the Women's Royal Army Corps (WRAC) for nine years, said: "It's sad, very sad. It's kind of like losing your relative. I don't think I've cried this much since my mum died.
"She was like a mother to everybody anyway."
Mrs Mitchell said she and her husband were unable to get to London for the funeral so it was "really important for us to be here today and pay our respects".
"She was my boss for nine years and a inspiration for all of us."
Hassan Nazary, 40, who lives in Hull with his wife Ehteramalsadat Faghih, 32, said the service was "very emotional".
"Unfortunately she's gone. If only she could stay another 100 years.
"But she's at peace now."
Mr Nazary fled Iran 22 years ago and thanked the Queen for "giving us a good life here".
"We really, really respect her.
"I grew up in this country. I came from war-torn Iran to here. She gave me somewhere to stay so I feel for her.
"I've got a really nice life now.
"Queen of England gave us this opportunity to have this fresh new life."
Mrs Faghih continued: "I think she's mother of England and everybody here."