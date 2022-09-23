Ian Staves: Police name victim in Wootton murder inquiry
A man who was found dead in a North Lincolnshire village has been named as Ian Staves.
Mr Staves, 44, was found at an address in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September and police are treating his death as murder.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said police were supporting his family and assured them they would bring those responsible to justice.
He appealed to anyone with information to contact Humberside Police.
Officers were called to reports of concern for a person's safety when they arrived at Cherry Lane, and found Mr Staves dead.
Det Ch Insp Curtis said: "There will remain an increased police presence in and around Wootton as we continue to explore all lines of inquiries in connection with Ian's death.
"I would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public".
